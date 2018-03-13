Yukon Liberals’ budget is ‘hogwash’

This government has had a year and a half to get this right

I was listening to the morning show on the CBC the other day about their assessment of your 2018-19 budget, and I noted how polite and kind our fellow Yukoners can be to each other, even in these dark times. But I was in the legislative gallery yesterday witnessing your government’s antics and I choose to be outraged.

This government has had a year and a half to get this right. I was one of many Yukonners writing letters, emails and phone calls offering solutions, presenting ideas to share a better way forward to this government. Little of this important community leadership is supported in this budget.

I sat in the legislature and watched your childish antics trying to defend this status-quo $1.472 billion hogwash budget. We have 36,000 people in this territory, that means this budget spends $40,888.89 for every man, woman and child in this territory. Many are home insecure, suffering in poverty and our minimum wage of $11.32 is unlivable. This budget has money to study it? What is the sense of paying someone $32 an hour to study whether the people who serve them coffee deserve a livable wage?

From day one, in November 2016, well meaning people have reached out with solutions for this sorry state of affairs.

I was in the Legislature yesterday, yet again, trying to get a meeting to discuss the deficiencies in this budget from a climate change perspective.

Where is the investment in an Indigenous renewable energy economy? People want to retrofit homes to help us get off of fossil fuels. Your government has withheld millions of the promised yearly $30 million retrofit programming. Where is the money to help our communities train our youth to build and install solar systems? Where is the money for First Nations Development Corporations to build capacity? Where are the reductions in greenhouse gases in the YTG operations? Where is the help for municipalities?

The final notable line item absent from this budget was money to establish an electoral reform commission. Fair Vote Yukon provided the government with documents that proved the need, shared some solutions and even discussed timelines and a ballpark on the cost of a citizen’s assembly.

Yet there is no line item for an electoral reform commission in the budget. This omission illustrates the problem with false majority governments. They don’t want to hear the real majority and they haven’t the capacity to change.

I will be returning to the legislature again and again, to show you that I believe in democracy and climate change solutions. This big fat carbon budget simply dwells on a failed past. Future generations deserve better.

Sally Wright

Kluane Lake

Previous story
WYATT’S WORLD

Just Posted

How Northern dogs went from ‘howl’ to ‘woof’

Archaeological evidence shows humans were burying their canine best friends nearly 15,000 years ago

Angélique Bernard, Yukon’s new commissioner, sworn in

Public reception to take place later this month

Accused in Riverdale murder makes first court appearance

Lynzee Harriott Silverfox sat in the prisoner’s box looking around the courtroom with a slight smile

McKeever wins 11th Paralympic gold

Whitehorse’s Graham Nishikawa was McKeever’s guide for most of the record-breaking race

Yukon’s government-run pot store might not be ready in time for legalization

Only bid for retail space comes in at $3.4M — more than YG’s entire startup budget

Whitehorse city council approves Porter Creek group home

Concerns about crime, noise and consultation overblown, councillors say

I’m Fur Real offers platform for artisans to sell their work

‘There’s nothing better than buying something from the person who made it’

Consulting on consultations

Back before the internet, there was a Dilbert cartoon where Ratbert the… Continue reading

Mostyn anticipates money for Robert Campbell Highway between Ross River and Faro

Minister won’t say much he’ll seek in next year’s capital budget

WildWise pushes City of Whitehorse on bearproofing

‘They’re not just going to sit there and starve’

Carmacks hosts first-ever Yukon team judo tournament

‘We just want them to have a good time and enjoy something different’

Whitehorse’s Nadia Moser grabs top 10 at Junior World Championships

‘It feels great to be able to represent Canada and Yukon on the world stage’

Yukon Liberals’ budget is ‘hogwash’

This government has had a year and a half to get this right

Most Read

  • Yukon Liberals’ budget is ‘hogwash’

    This government has had a year and a half to get this right