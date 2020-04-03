Wyatt’s World

Fourth person recovers from COVID-19

No new cases in the territory.

New measures make previous COVID-19 orders enforceable

New measures make previous COVID-19 orders enforceable

Violators could face a fine, up to six months in jail or both

Owner of Whitehorse home targeted in police raid wants more communication between cops, landlords

Marie-Pierre Leblanc Demers is the owner of 5051 Fifth Ave. in downtown Whitehorse

Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Carcross/Tagish First Nation postpones general election

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in postpones election of chief

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in postpones election of chief

Organizers continue to plan for Reckless Raven

Significant changes or eventual cancellation not ruled out

City readies for another food truck season

Physical distance will be encouraged

Comprehensive Review of HSS report extended 30 days

Comprehensive Review of HSS report extended 30 days

Yukon government announces supports for businesses forced to cancel events, clarifies precautions for mining industry

Temporary funding program passed to help businesses and NGOs who lost money on cancelled events.

City hall, briefly

City hall, briefly

Air North not informed by officials of COVID-19 case, president says

Joe Sparling says Air North learned via social media that passenger on flight had COVID-19

