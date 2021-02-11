asdf

Today’s mailbox: Railways and bears

Letters to the editor published Feb. 10, 2021

A2A: A pipeline on rails

The Alaska to Alberta Railway (A2A) would transport oil through the Northwest Territories and the Yukon to the coast of Alaska. But communications from A2A diminish the topic of oil, even though A2A are looking at transporting over one million barrels of oil a day.

That’s unsurprising. The Yukon has declared a climate emergency and climate science tells us that we need to reduce our production (and thus transportation) of fossil fuels, including oil, by six per cent annually to avoid severe climate disruption.

While the project might carry other commodities, the economic core of A2A is oil. An estimated million barrels a day will be transported, producing more emissions when burned than the Yukon produces in 6 months. Even if they reduced that amount by 50 per cent, even if some of that oil is used for non-fuel products, even if we build more local renewable energy to offset emissions, that’s still equivalent to months of Yukon emissions being transported everyday.

The argument that the railway could help cut emissions by allowing for the transportation of other products is pure PR spin at its ripest. This project is betting it’s financial success on the continued transportation of oil — betting directly on continued global emissions and our inability to avoid severe climate change.

Make no mistake, severe climate change would be a crisis worse than any we have faced.

We also need to protect 30 per cent of the earth to maintain biodiversity, which brings up the local risks of A2A. The key argument for building pipelines was that they were a safer way to transport oil than by train. Can that partially be mitigated by using solid state oil? Maybe, but oil itself isn’t the only local impact. The company says they will go around any First Nations opposed to the project, but the impacts of a railway are not limited to its immediate route.

Experts agree that A2A is an economically problematic project, especially as oil declines. Even the Keystone XL pipeline wasn’t actually necessary in terms of oil transport, given expansions to other pipelines and planned projects, so an oil railway definitely isn’t necessary. The cost to transport oil by rail is significantly higher than a pipeline, challenging even A2A’s short-term viability. A former pipeline executive at TransCanada Corp. Dennis McConaghy, has called A2A a “very challenged” project which would only make sense as an absolute last resort.

When green advocates and pipeline execs agree that says something! That’s why I started a petition against A2A, www.noa2a.ca.

The company says they want Indigenous ownership (just under half, of course) and that they want to work with communities to reduce impacts. There will be a verbal stream of green-washed ‘good will’ aimed at justifying the transport of oil. It will sound smooth — this is the new, friendly, face of oil. But this project is not climate friendly and tying local economies and industries to a liability like A2A is, at best, a collapse waiting to happen.

Instead let’s create a green economy for the generations to come.

John Curtis

Ibex Valley

Protection of grizzly bears vital

As a keystone species, grizzly bears have a positive effect on the ecosystems where they thrive. They regulate healthy populations of the animals they prey on, such as elk and moose, and keep forests healthy by dispersing seeds and berries through their feces. In regions where hunting sustains remote lifestyles grizzly management requires a delicate balance between human and grizzly bear needs. Caribou are the common target.

Winter is a time of year to think and realize who we are and what responsibilities we have in our communities. Every grizzly bear region in Canada demands an individual critical assessment to protect and maintain this keystone species. Humans die, grizzlies die but living in peace and respect for each other should never die.

History and cultures are a critical component of any resource management plan. We cannot forget the spiritual value and worth of living in synchronicity with the mighty grizzly bear. Humans have forgotten their place as only one species on a large planet. We see ourselves (as) superior and entitled. Many humans put money, the economic gain, above everything else. But to relearn how to be human in a place is to be able to respect the grizzly in his place. It’s time to manage better our humanity and our place in it.

The minority of hunters who engage in the killing of large carnivores, such as bears, wolves, and cougars for sport could threaten any socially acceptable grizzly management plan. Harvest management and human sporting activities are two very different activities.

Do you feel your place, your needs and your relationship with the grizzly bear (frame it) as a predator or a member of a common habitat and neighborhood.

When our neighbours are threatened we support them.

When grizzly bears are threatened we support their rights to be.

Climate is changing, times are changing, our environment is threatened.

The choice is simple — be part of a solution to protect and support within your neighbourhoods.

Sue Greetham

Director, Grizzly Bear Protection Yukon

Letters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WYATT’S WORLD

Just Posted

Olivier Pellegrin soaks in the icy waters of Chadburn Lake near Whitehorse on Jan. 30. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Yukon ice swimmers laud mental, physical benefits of weekly plunges

James Paterson, self-described “crazy guy with a chainsaw,” leads polar plunges at Chadburn Lake

The City of Whitehorse is releasing a report detailing the public feedback received over the proposed changes to the transit system. (Ian Stewart/Yukon News file)
Transit report released

Document details survey results on modernized route plan

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file City of Whitehorse city council meeting in Whitehorse on Oct. 5, 2020. Some procedures bylaw changes were proposed at Whitehorse city council’s Jan. 18 meeting that would see a few changes to council meetings and how council handles certain matters like civil emergencies.
City’s operating budget approved

Property owners will see 0.34 per cent rise in taxes

A house sits on the property at 1308 Centennial St. next to a new development in Porter Creek in Whitehorse on Nov. 3, 2020. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
1308 Centennial St. rezoned for eight-unit development

Two councillors vote against change

The Yukon Employees’ Union is calling on the Yukon government to ensure workers don’t need to use sick days if they have reactions to the Moderna vaccine. The vaccine does not contain the live virus or make a person more vulnerable to sickness, but it does trigger an immune response that can mimic COVID-19 symptoms while the body builds immunity. Most commonly the response can produce a headache, fatigue or localized pain and muscle aches. These symptoms are normal and indicate that the vaccine is working. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
YEU says employees shouldn’t need to use sick days to manage vaccine reactions

Department says the situation is being handled appropriately

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Railways and bears

Letters to the editor published Feb. 10, 2021

A taxi cab rooftop sign in Whitehorse on Feb. 2. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Online survey investigates taxi safety

Two women’s advocacy groups have launched an online survey collecting Yukoners’ negative… Continue reading

A Yukon resident casts a ballot during the 2016 election. All three Yukon parties are slowly announcing nomination periods and candidates ahead of the upcoming 2021 territorial election. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
More potential candidates step forward for pre-election candidate selections

The parties are readying for an election which must be called on or before Nov. 21

On Feb. 2 the government announced a new website service for “surplus auctions” where individuals and businesses can bid on excess items the government is looking to offload. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News file)
Government joins surplus auction site

Purchasers can bid on items like office furniture and retired machinery

A cyclist rides along the Millenium Trail in downtown Whitehorse on a chilly Feb. 9. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Frigid temperatures arrive in Yukon

Golden Horn Elementary students head back to class after heating issue fixed

Takhini Hot Springs President Garry Umbrich poses for a photo within some of the new rock features near the largest of the new pools being constructed outside Whitehorse on Aug. 26, 2020. While the original opening date for the new pools was hoped to be January this year, due to set backs caused by the pandemic, Umbrich says the new date is now June. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
New hot springs facility expected to open in June

Yukoners who had been looking forward to experiencing a new Takhini Hot… Continue reading

Caribou graze on the greening tundra of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeast Alaska in June, 2001. Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead as President Joe Biden begins his term in the United States. (Michael Penn/Juneau Empire file)
Legislation proposed in United States to protect ANWR

Legislation to protect the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (AWNR) is going ahead… Continue reading

A person leaves the Whitehorse Public Library on Feb. 4. As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is introducing new digital services it hopes will expand access to people during COVID-19. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Libraries introduces new digital offerings

As part of the Love your Library campaign, Yukon Public Libraries is… Continue reading

Most Read