Letters to the editor

Today’s mailbox: Evironment concerns

Letters to the editor published April 1

An open letter to the Post-Election Yukon Premier and Minister of Environment:

The undersigned parties to this letter are major stakeholders in Yukon’s wildlife. Recent decisions and proposals have led us to believe that wildlife in Yukon is neither being managed in the best interest of harvesters and non-consumptive users, nor in keeping with formal wildlife management agreements including the Umbrella Final Agreement (UFA) and therefore every First Nations Final Agreement (FNFA) and their associated wildlife management governance processes. As such, this letter is a clarion call for Yukon Government (YG) and Department of Environment to adopt a revised, long-term conservation philosophy that supports the UFA and FNFA’s with appropriate legislation, regulation, and program funding to ensure ABUNDANT moose, caribou, and sheep Territory wide.

Chapter 1 of the UFA sets out two important definitions with regard to wildlife management in Yukon. The first is Conservation, which means “the management of fish and wildlife…to ensure the quality, diversity and Long-Term Optimum Productivity of fish and wildlife populations, with the primary goal of ensuring a sustainable harvest and its proper utilization.” The second is Long-Term Optimum Productivity, which means “the productivity required to ensure the long-term continuation of a species or population while providing for the needs of Yukon [First Nations] and other harvesters and non-consumptive users of fish and wildlife in the short term.”

YG’s approach to “ensuring a sustainable harvest” is to continually decrease harvest opportunity while neglecting to actively manage wildlife populations and the productivity side of the sustainable harvest equation. We assert the definitions of Conservation and Long-Term Optimum Productivity create a MANDATE for YG to manage wildlife differently than it has in the past based on the UFA’s intent to provide harvest opportunity as a required outcome of wildlife management in Yukon. More specifically, this renewed management approach is intended to augment the current moose, caribou, and sheep populations throughout the territory to a level closer to the carrying capacity of the land they inhabit. This new vision of sustainable harvest opportunity aligns with the expectations of First Nations, licensed hunters, conservation organizations, and nearly all Yukoners. This vision extends beyond our borders to people from around the globe who visit Yukon for a “Larger than Life” experience with wilderness and wildlife viewing as essential components. In short, moose, caribou, and sheep provide an important traditional food source, consumptive and non-consumptive recreation, and economic benefit for a tremendous number of stakeholders. As such, abundance must be the lens through which wildlife management decisions are viewed. We believe achieving the objective of abundant moose, caribou, and sheep will require YG to develop and implement a comprehensive management program covering critical factors in habitat enhancement, access management, stakeholder consultation/education, and wildlife population management (versus population monitoring only).

In this context, the following recent wildlife management actions support our assertion that harvest opportunity is being reduced with no clear plan to change the long-term trajectory of moose, caribou, and sheep populations:

Finlayson Caribou—Resident licensed hunting was terminated on the eve of the 2018 season opening and outfitting quota was removed the following season. This decision on a stable population of ~2700 animals, which saw long-term average licensed harvest of just eight bulls annually, demonstrates YG’s capacity to discount scientific input, while delivering no clear plan to address a perceived conservation concern with respect to this caribou herd.

South Canol Moose—In early 2021, the Minister decided to set aside overwhelming public feedback and Fish & Wildlife Management Board recommendations and place this popular, accessible place to hunt moose on permit. This action was taken citing conservation concern mostly driven by unsupported estimates of mortality other than regulated hunting and was also done without the benefit of recent survey data. This decision will push a significant number of serious moose hunters as well as hundreds of individuals and families who enjoy the outdoors while hunting moose casually to other accessible areas and traditional territories, thereby increasing harvest pressure, competition, and conflict in those areas.

Other Recent Management Actions—Hart River Caribou Permit Hunt, Sifton-Miners Moose Permit Hunt, and various proposed threshold hunts, are part of a seemingly growing list of examples where harvest opportunity is being removed without mechanisms to enhance the population, contrary to the requirement to manage these moose and caribou herds for Long-Term Optimum Productivity. Suffice it to say, any current or future proposed regulations, which limit harvest of ungulates without a commensurate set of proposals designed to improve the species population is a failure to uphold the UFA and protect the public interest.

Finally, the UFA also sets out two important wildlife governance structures consisting of regional oversight from Renewable Resource Councils (RRC’s) and territory-wide oversight from Yukon Fish & Wildlife Management Board (YFWMB), which was established as the “primary instrument of fish and wildlife management.” These groups are the all-important interface between YG and wildlife stakeholders and function as the voice of the Yukon people. While we understand and recognize that recommendations from the RRC’s and YFWMB are ultimately decided by the Minister of Environment, we assert that these groups are not being effectively consulted and informed and are frequently marginalized in their mandate and we fear the voice of the Yukon people is being unduly muted. As such, we write this letter to begin the process of regaining our voice in wildlife management. United, we invite all wildlife stakeholders to join us in this call to the next Yukon Premier and Minister of Environment. United, we call for ABUNDANT moose, caribou, and sheep and all the important benefits they provide to Yukoners!

Initial Signatories,

Yukon Fish & Game Association

Yukon Outfitters Association

Yukon Wild Sheep Foundation

Individuals and organizations can send questions, comments, or requests to become a signatory to: wildlifeyukon@gmail.com

Letters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
YUKONOMIST: The election jumps the shark

Just Posted

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse on Nov. 22, 2018. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
What happens if a party wins but a leader doesn’t?

Yukon’s Elections Act does allow for an unelected premier

Independent candidate Coach Jan Prieditis, from left, Liberal incumbent Jeanie McLean, NDP candidate Michelle Friesen, and Yukon Party candidate Ray Sydney. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Mountainview

The riding of Mountainview is home to four Whitehorse neighborhoods including McIntyre,… Continue reading

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
YUKONOMIST: The election jumps the shark

“The American Republic will endure, until politicians realize they can bribe the… Continue reading

NDP candidate George Bahm, from left, Liberal candidate Katherine Alexander, and Yukon Party incumbent Stacey Hassard. (Submitted photos)
Getting to know the candidates in Pelly-Nisutlin

Two hometown Teslin candidates are facing off for the eastern rural riding

asd
WYATT’s WORLD

Wyatt’s World for April 2, 2021.… Continue reading

Letters to the editor
Today’s mailbox: Evironment concerns

Letters to the editor published April 1

Paris Pick and videographer Gabriel Bullen on the Hope for the Best video set. (Thomas Bullen/Bullen Brothers)
Paris Pick hopes for the best in new music video release

Whitehorse soul-pop artist Paris Pick will be releasing her sophomore album on June 4.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Another case of COVID for territory

Patient will remain Outside until no longer infectious

Crystal Schick/Yukon News Assembly of First Nations Yukon regional chief Kluane Adamek issued a statement on March 25 addressing the Supreme Court’s ruling on carbon pricing.
Kluane Adamek addresses ruling on carbon pricing, emphasizes Indigenous autonomy

Adamek is the chair of the Assembly of First Nations’ Advisory Committee on Climate Action

After many years of service on the the Yukon River as a multipurpose workhorse, The SS Klondike was converted into a luxury cruise ship for its last two years of service. She is now a national historic site in downtown Whitehorse. (Gates collection)
“Penny Wise” and her SS Klondike Cruise

In the first half of the twentieth century, sternwheel riverboats were the… Continue reading

Campaign materials from the three parties. The election period for the 2021 territorial election is now halfway done. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
Debates planned for week prior to election

There are several all-candidates debates and riding-specific forums

Crystal Schick/Yukon News file Yukon Energy in Whitehorse on April 8, 2020.
Residents asked to avoid ice on Schwatka Lake

Lake levels being lowered, Yukon Energy says

Letters to the editor
Today’s mailbox: Election concerns

Letters to the editor published March 31

Most Read