asdf

Today’s mailbox: Electricity and air travel

Letters to the editor published Oct. 23, 2020

Electric thermal storage: so far, so good

What do we want? Energy storage! When do we want it? NOW!

In mid-September, Yukon Conservation Society (YCS), supported by Yukon government’s Energy Branch, Government of Canada, Yukon Energy, and Yukon University saw their first residential electric thermal storage (ETS) furnace installed as part of a testing program to gauge the viability and efficacy of this system in Yukon. Our older downtown Whitehorse house was chosen for that first installation. And, after a month of service, I am thrilled to report my appreciation of its function and gratefulness for having been chosen based on structural and energy demand criteria.

The simple description is, after my oil burner furnace was removed, the new furnace housing was put in its place and a metric tonne of iron impregnated bricks were positioned inside with electric heating elements installed in an array. This device is a forced air Steffes model using some of the existing ductwork with necessary fabrication done by the installer (Certified Heating & Service).

Prior to that, Solvest Inc., upgraded our existing electrical panel from 125 to 200 amps to support the electrical demand.

The unit will be connected via internet to YCS for the duration of the project, with sensors reporting inside and outside temperatures to YCS, and directing necessary electric energy input accordingly during off-peak hours. YCS will collect and provide coded data on the ETS unit’s operation to their research partners at Yukon University.

While I had some hesitancy about enrolling in the project because of the amount of money I would be outlaying and also that my existing furnace was only 10 years old, it was a conversation with J. P. Pinard, that made me make an immediate shift. He said, “Norman, you will be cutting your carbon footprint in half!”

The lightbulb lit!

We are fortunate to have Yukon’s existing hydro-generated electricity, but with growing residential and commercial demands surpassing its capacity, “dirty” diesel and LNG use is increasing. We can tolerate this for now, but it is an untenable insult to the environment and the future of our biosphere. Fossil fuel energy is the easy source of energy, but that ease has dulled us to complacency around its inevitable negative, if not dire, consequences.

While the problems associated with fossil fuel use have been identified and freeze many into states of hopelessness, it is programs like this that search for and test possible solutions that should give us hope. Our current hydro-generated power could not support a significant number of ETS devices, but, as visionaries like Pinard suggests, a multi-megawatt “wind farm” installation could supply a cost-effective source of electricity to feed these devices with much less environmental impact.

Yes, there are significant up-front costs. More than the average consumer is prepared to pay. Therefore, it is incumbent upon governments to seed fund the research, development, and testing of possible solutions along many avenues. Some will prove lacking. However, without starting, the possible solutions will remain unfound.

Norman Holler

Whitehorse, Yukon

Society says time to return the favour

Like so many Yukon community events and festivals, the Kluane Mountain Bluegrass Festival has benefitted very much from Air North’s support over the years. We appreciated Keith Halliday’s Oct. 16 Yukonomist article about the value that our home-grown airline brings to the territory, and we wanted to add our voice and some experiences to the mix.

Air North has been a diamond-level sponsor of KMBF for many years. We simply could not afford to bring in word-class musicians from all over North America without their support to offset the costs of flying North of 60. They help us get our performers here affordably, and with a lot of class to boot.

A few years ago, we were in an air travel jam. Most of our headlining performers were stuck in Vancouver, having missed their connections to Whitehorse because of delays on a major carrier. It looked as if the festival’s opening night would be a disaster. Our artistic director reached out to Air North, desperate for a solution. They not only managed to get all our artists on a flight, they actually comped their fares! One of the highlights of the festival was the thunderous applause from the crowd as we announced what Air North had done for us. It later came out that they had also pre-boarded the musicians and their (very valuable) instruments to make sure there was enough room for them as carry-on. This prompted the Grascals’ ace banjo player Kristin Scott Benson to write a heartfelt letter of appreciation to the Yukon News. She described the experience of flying with Air North as being like falling into comforting arms.

The value Air North brings to our tourism and industry sectors is indisputable, but so is the value they bring to our communities through their steady and gracious support of sporting, cultural and artistic events like ours. We all need to put our support behind them now, to keep them doing what they do best – treating people like gold.

Yukon Bluegrass Music Society board

Letters to the editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukonomist: Irony versus Climate

Just Posted

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. The Yukon government announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Watson Lake on Oct. 23. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Three new COVID-19 cases identified in Watson Lake

The Yukon government has identified three locations in town where public exposure may have occurred

Asad Chishti, organizer of the rally to support the conservation of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, leads marchers through chants with a megaphone outside the Bank of Montreal in Whitehorse on Aug. 28. The BMO is the second Candian bank to announce it will not directly fund oil and gas projects in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bank of Montreal second Canadian bank to join ANWR boycott

BMO joins RBC, the first to commit to the boycott

Premier Sandy Silver, left, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley speak during a COVID-19 update press conference in Whitehorse on July 29. Silver urged “kindness and patience” during the weekly COVID-19 update on Oct. 21, after RCMP said they are investigating an act of vandalism against American travellers in Haines Junction. (Alistair Maitland Photography file)
COVID-19 update urges “kindness and patience” for travellers transiting through the territory

“We need to support each other through these challenging times”

Whitehorse Correctional Centre officials have replied to a petition by inmate Charabelle Silverfox, who alleges she’s being kept in conditions mirroring separate confinement, arguing that her placement isn’t nearly as restrictive as claimed. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
Inmate not being kept in restrictive confinement, WCC argues in response to petition

Whitehorse Correctional Centre (WCC) officials have replied to a petition by an… Continue reading

wyatt
WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World for Oct. 23, 2020

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Electricity and air travel

Letters to the editor published Oct. 23, 2020

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: Irony versus Climate

Lately it seems like Irony has taken over as Editor-in-Chief at media… Continue reading

Evan Lafreniere races downhill during the U Kon Echelon Halloweeny Cross-Country Race on Oct. 16. (Inara Barker/Submitted)
Costumed bike race marks end of season

The U Kon Echelon Bike Club hosted its final race of the… Continue reading

Smartphone showing various applications to social media services and Google. (Pixabay photo)
National media calling for level playing field with Google, Facebook

In Canada, Google and Facebook control 80 per cent of all online advertising revenues

Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee, right, before question period at the Yukon legislative assembly in Whitehorse on March 7, 2019. The Yukon government announced Oct. 19 it has increased the honoraria rates for school council members. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Honoraria increased for school council members

Members of school councils throughout the territory could soon receive an increased… Continue reading

Triple J’s Canna Space in Whitehorse on April 17, 2019, opens their first container of product. Two years after Canada legalized the sale of cannabis, Yukon leads the country in per capita legal sales. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon leads Canadian cannabis sales two years after legalization

Private retailers still asking for changes that would allow online sales

A sign greets guests near the entrance of the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse on June 11. The city announced Oct. 16 it was moving into the next part of its phased reopening plan with spectator seating areas open at a reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
CGC reopening continues

Limited spectator seating now available

During Whitehorse city council’s Oct. 19 meeting, planning manager Mélodie Simard brought forward a recommendation that a proposed Official Community Plan amendment move forward that would designate a 56.3 hectare piece of land in Whistle Bend, currently designated as green space, as urban residential use. (Courtesy City of Whitehorse)
More development in Whistle Bend contemplated

OCP change would be the first of several steps to develop future area

Most Read