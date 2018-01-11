Thanks Northwestel

As we pass the midway point of the futsal (indoor soccer) season for soccer organizations across the Yukon, I wanted to take this opportunity to recognize one of our partners for their continued support of soccer in the territory.

This past summer, the Yukon Soccer Association and Northwestel signed a three-year agreement to extend Northwestel’s support for programming in the territory. This multi-year agreement is a great step towards ongoing cost certainty for soccer in the territory.

Through the agreement Northwestel supports important programs in the territory, like the Byte Size Coaching program for grassroots players, which is delivered by Whitehorse Minor Soccer. It also continues their sponsorship of the Northwestel Futsal Championships that involves players from multiple Yukon communities and concludes the indoor season. Northwestel has been the title sponsor of the Yukon Indoor Soccer Championships since 1997.

In 2017, over 450 players competed in the weekend competition, with teams from Whitehorse, Haines Junction, Dawson City and Watson Lake. The Bytes Size program this year boasted 250 participants and this support is a big part of making it possible.

Futsal and soccer continue to have high participation rates, not just in the Yukon, but across the world due to the low barriers to participation and popularity of the game. Contributions like Northwestel’s long term support of the futsal championships and grassroots programming are crucial to the continued success of our sport.

On behalf of Yukon’s soccer community, thank you.

Danny Macdonald President, Yukon Soccer Association