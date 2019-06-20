Letter: Yukoners want ‘climate action now’

Yukoners Concerned are excited that despite the basketball game on TV, over 100 people showed up last Monday evening to learn about options for CLIMATE ACTION NOW.

Young people, ages 11-13, called for leadership to work to find real solutions.

Local experts presented information on renewable options like solar, wind, hydro and biomass. They described projects that have proven the effectiveness of renewables and proposed future undertakings to generate more electricity. Peter Kirby of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation detailed community benefits of their investment in renewable electricity.

In response to a question about the complexity of energy governance, Yukon’s Minister of Energy, Ranj Pillai, pointed to cabinet’s capacity to use Orders in Council (OICs) — a means to facilitate renewable energy development. The Minister’s reference to OICs got a round of applause! Clearly, people want Yukon to do its part and make a difference.

Given the interest shown at the meeting, Yukoners Concerned are calling on groups and individuals to join the coalition for Climate Action Now!

Please contact us at dmroberts1075@gmail.com if you want to contribute to climate solutions and participate in this critical community dialogue.

Don Roberts

Whitehorse

