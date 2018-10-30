Letter: The death of the obituary column

I have been thinking lately about something that has disappeared over the last 20 years: the community obituary column. This used to be common for all newspapers. We were able to read about our neighbours, friends and relatives who passed away in town.

It was usually a small paragraph, a free service and an invaluable reference. Now many families do not bother to buy a large advertisement (or even a headstone.) That means literally passing away like a mist.

I also miss the column listing births. As I recall there was a form at the hospital for those who wished to list the birth of a new baby. It was a short paragraph and also free. It was nice to welcome a new arrival to the community. Do we bother being nice anymore?

Pat Ellis

Whitehorse