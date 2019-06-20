Letter: Flag gone missing on the Chilkoot Trail

Note: a copy of this letter has been sent to Christopher Hunter, Site Manager of the Chilkoot Trail, National Historic Site of Canada

I just came off the trail last evening, having started on Saturday June 1.

I first hiked the trail in 1978 and have been walking it most years ever since.

I find the trail one of the most beautiful places on earth. It is a very special place to me and to many other Yukoners and individuals world wide.

One thing that has saddened me — last August 2018 and again this week, June 2019, is that there is no Canada flag flying at the summit, at the Canada/U.S. border.

How wonderful it has been over the years to hike to the top, after the gruelling Golden Stairs, False Summit and then another big climb to see the Canada flag flying proudly. My children, when young, used to let out a huge joyous whoop, “We are here,” when they saw that flag showing “we have made it.”

Please, do whatever you can to get that flag flying, especially with Canada Day approaching. The spirits of the North West Mounted Police, who manned that station proudly and strongly, would also agree.

Thank you.

Pat McKenna

Whitehorse