EDITORIAL: Don’t let the City of Whitehorse distract you

asdf

A little over two weeks after Whitehorse city council voted to give hefty raises to senior management, at a cost to taxpayers in the $10,000s, they voted to save less than $5,000 of the city’s money by declining raises for councillors and are seemingly expecting a cookie.

Spend a lot on people already making good livings during a pandemic if you want, but don’t virtue signal by declining raises and expect votes out of it.

The cold, hard truth is limiting councillor pay is just about the most anti-democratic thing council could do short of holding a coup.

With council salaries at a paltry $36,901 for next term, the sitting councillors can rest easy knowing those in society who aren’t independently wealthy likely won’t be able to make the sacrifices necessary to run for office.

City council, after all, isn’t supposed to be a full-time job. That’s easy to say — likely even easy to believe — if you’re, say, a practicing lawyer or a real estate agent or the executive director of an industry organization, but for the folks in this city who earn minimum wage it really isn’t that far off what one might earn through their 9-to-5 job. Let’s not forget that someone working 40 hours per week at the minimum wage, $13.71, would earn just $28,516.80 before taxes in a year.

Whether council wants to admit it or not, raising that number to say, $45,000 a year, would lead a lot more people to seriously consider running for office.

Participation in democracy is a good thing right? Of course. Unless you’re the ones benefiting from that lack of participation.

All that though, is but an attempt to misdirect the public from the fact that in the midst of a global pandemic with private industry struggling, unemployment up and a myriad of other social and economic problems manifesting, Whitehorse city council felt some of the city’s highest-paid employees weren’t paid enough.

After all, they haven’t had a raise since 2018 and these employees aren’t part of the collective bargaining unit.

How can you expect the director of strategic communications to exist on, with a retroactive raise — yes, retroactive — of 2.6 per cent, a mere $102,191 to $115,139 annually? Fear not, citizens, for that brave civil servant will be earning $104,858 to $118,134 by the end of 2020.

As an aside, the notion that any communications from a municipality should be considered “strategic” is as Orwellian as it is dumb. Tell the truth and don’t lie; that should be it.

The real kicker, and insult to the intelligence of taxpayers, is the notion that salaries were not competitive before. The City of Whitehorse, council was told, simply isn’t paying market rates and as a certain populist politician might say, Outside isn’t “sending their best.”

In the private sector, there is an understanding that part of the deal is people want to live here. Jobs pay less, housing costs more, but the mountains are pretty. Apparently, these management types are so devoid of personality that the Yukon perks aren’t doing it.

Luckily there is a simple solution — let everyone reapply for their jobs.

If, in fact, we aren’t attracting the best candidates, the obvious solution is to fire all the management staff (after all, they’re underpaid so they can’t possibly be any good) and open up all the positions for new applicants.

Let the incumbents reapply, and if they’re hired, pay them a market rate. If the incumbents are, in fact, not up to snuff, then the city isn’t overpaying for subpar talent. But if the staff are good at what they do — and they likely are — then they get the raises that apparently they deserve and taxpayers can take comfort in knowing council and administration did their due diligence.

Heck, even use one of those fancy evaluation formulas to account for the years and years of institutional memory on the chopping block if you aren’t super keen on plunging the city backwards.

Council making the brave step to curtail their own meagre side-hustle compensation cannot distract the electorate from the fact these same individuals voted to give raises to some of the highest-paid people in the entire territory during a global pandemic.

Ultimately, though, does any of this really matter?

Uncle Justin will just cut us a bigger cheque after all, but if council wants to virtue signal, voters can send that signal right back during the next election.

We don’t get to control anything directly, save who we send to sit on council. We owe it to ourselves to make sure we exercise that control and hold our elected officials accountable, especially when they try to pull the wool over our eyes, and help the rich get richer while limiting access to democracy.

Saving pennies after spending dollars shouldn’t be seen as anything other than pandering.

(JHH)

CoronavirusWhitehorse city council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Yukonomist: You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone

Just Posted

Jeanie McLean (formerly Dendys), the minister responsible for the Women’s Directorate speaks during legislative assembly in Whitehorse on Nov. 27, 2017. “Our government is proud to be supporting Yukon’s grassroots organizations and First Nation governments in this critical work,” said McLean of the $175,000 from the Yukon government awarded to four community-based projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Yukon government gives $175k to projects aimed at preventing violence against Indigenous women

Four projects were supported via the Prevention of Violence against Aboriginal Women Fund

Catherine Constable, the city’s manager of legislative services, speaks at a roundtable discussion in Whitehorse on June 13, 2019. The City of Whitehorse’s procedures bylaw was the focus of a roundtable discussion Oct. 15 where Constable highlighted the driving force for the changes being in how emergencies may be dealt with. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Bylaw changes needed for council to deal with urgent emergencies

Procedures bylaw discussed

Yukonomist Keith Halliday
Yukonomist: You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone

When I was a kid, CP Air had a monopoly on flights… Continue reading

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, speaks to media at a press conference about COVID-19 in Whitehorse on March 30. The “probable” case of COVID-19 announced Oct. 10 has been declared a false positive. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Secondary testing rules out presumptive COVID-19 case

Testing in southern labs resulted in a negative final result

The Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services building in Whitehorse on March 28, 2019. The Yukon RCMP has been investigating the finances of the defunct Many Rivers Counselling and Support Services since February, undertaking a forensic audit as it delves into the former mental health NGO’s affairs. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Many Rivers has been under Yukon RCMP investigation, forensic audit since February

Premier Sandy Silver first hinted at police involvement in the legislative assembly Oct. 13

asdf
EDITORIAL: Don’t let the City of Whitehorse distract you

A little over two weeks after Whitehorse city council voted to give… Continue reading

Whitehorse City Hall. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News file)
City hall, briefly

A look at decisions made by Whitehorse city council this week

Northwestel has released the proposed prices for its unlimited plans. Unlimited internet in Whitehorse and Carcross could cost users between $160.95 and $249.95 per month depending on their choice of package. (Yukon News file)
Unlimited internet options outlined

Will require CRTC approval before Northwestel makes them available

Legislative assembly on the last day of the fall sitting in Whitehorse. Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting instead of 30 days to make up for lost time caused by COVID-19 in the spring. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Legislative assembly sitting extended

Yukon’s territorial government will sit for 45 days this sitting. The extension… Continue reading

asdf
Today’s mailbox: Mad about MAD

Letters to the editor published Oct. 16, 2020

Alkan Air hangar in Whitehorse. Alkan Air has filed its response to a lawsuit over a 2019 plane crash that killed a Vancouver geologist on board, denying that there was any negligence on its part or the pilot’s. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Alkan Air responds to lawsuit over 2019 crash denying negligence, liability

Airline filed statement of defence Oct. 7 to lawsuit by spouse of geologist killed in crash

Whitehorse city council members voted Oct. 13 to decline an increase to their base salaries that was set to be made on Jan. 1. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Council declines increased wages for 2021

Members will not have wages adjusted for CPI

A vehicle is seen along Mount Sima Road in Whitehorse on May 12. At its Oct. 13 meeting, Whitehorse city council approved the third reading for two separate bylaws that will allow the land sale and transfer agreements of city-owned land — a 127-square-metre piece next to 75 Ortona Ave. and 1.02 hectares of property behind three lots on Mount Sima Road. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News file)
Whitehorse properties could soon expand

Land sale agreements approved by council

Most Read