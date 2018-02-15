Does the colour of your vehicle say something about your personality?

People in the car business tend to look at people’s vehicle colour choices as either a preference for lighter, or darker colours. And for a lot of people this is probably accurate. However, for some people colour can be a deal killer when purchasing a new vehicle. Some people will actually pay more or wait for a specific colour.

Over the years I’ve heard every pro and con about every colour. Some people would never buy black, while other people only buy black. Others say black is their favorite colour, but only for about an hour after they wash it. Some people only buy white, while others never do because they feel it shows dirt too easily. I’ve heard people say they buy red because they think it gets in fewer collisions and then I’ve heard others say red cars get the most tickets. If either is true it’s likely for the same reason. It’s the most visible colour.

I often wondered if a person’s choice of colour says anything else about who they are. I set out to see if I could find anything about possible links between colour preference and personality. I was surprised to find a lot of opinion on the subject. After sifting through endless views, I’ve come to the decision that any links are probably about as accurate as horoscopes.

At colourpsychology.org they believe that your car is something you use nearly every day, and the colour you choose likely indicates aspects of your personality either overt or dormant. So, strictly for fun, I present what they say about your choice of vehicle colour:

Silver

“Silver has been a very prevalent car colour in recent times. While this might be in part because silver looks sleek but not too overstated, it may also reflect the technological advances our society has made. Many high tech devices are silver or metallic, and driving a silver car may indicate an alliance with and appreciation for this change and evolution in our society. A silver car may also indicate that you are practical and responsible, yet enjoy and appreciate the innovative and slightly flashy things in life.”

Gray

“Gray, which is a variation of silver, often indicates personality tendencies of not wanting to stand out or be too flashy. While silver gleams and reflects a technology-minded individual who appreciates innovation and modern conveniences, the driver of a gray car is probably more low-key, seeing your car as mainly functional.”

Black

“Black is an extremely popular car colour as well, and is especially prevalent in luxury model cars. A deep black shiny car exudes a feeling of luxury and the finer things in life, especially if the car is a newer model. Black is sophisticated, powerful and always makes a statement. It is the colour of the cars that transport presidents and diplomats, and it always makes a striking impression. Choosing this car colour indicates that you wish to exude these qualities yourself.”

White

“White is a less common choice these days for car colour but it also expresses elegance and the desire to set yourself apart. In newer, more expensive cars, it can even have an air of opulence. In any car, it brings a contemporary feel that shows taste, style and the desire to stand out in a classy way. The colour white is also traditionally connected with purity, honesty and rebirth.”

Red

“While more neutral car tones like silver, gray and black have been very popular in recent years, red is still a favorite among a certain group as well. Drivers of red cars definitely want attention, and it’s hard not to notice a bright red car no matter what the make or model. Red can also indicate energy, ambition, power and confidence — or a desire to be seen as having these qualities.”

Blue

“Blue is a practical, positive and upbeat colour and often reflects that you might have these qualities. Medium to bright blue can indicate that your are down to earth and reliable, while slate blue exudes more formality and professionalism. By contrast, lighter shades of blue can convey the desire to be low-key and a bit more in the background.”

Earth tones

“Earth tones like brown, beige, tan and green have risen in popularity in recent years, especially with the surge of SUVs and sporty cars that are ideal for hitting country highways or mountain roads. These colours often indicate you are a grounded individual who appreciates nature and respects the environment.”

How accurately does your vehicle’s colour match your personality?

