Commentary: Highway plans will negatively impact safety

The proposed Alaska Highway work will impact our safety, our communities and our environment.

Shaunagh Stikeman

The highway is the gateway to our communities and an important part of our everyday lives. We believe the Alaska Highway safety upgrades for Hillcrest, as currently proposed by the Department of Highways and Public Works (HPW), will have significant negative impacts on our safety, our communities and our environment.

HPW’s highway design calls for the expansion of our highway to four lanes of traffic, and several additional turning lanes. It threatens to increase speed and traffic, endanger our cyclists and pedestrians, and increase greenhouse gas emissions.

HPW conducted an engagement survey in 2019 and found that pedestrian safety was the top concern amongst respondents. Disappointingly, HPW’s highway design is based on technical reviews that focused solely on the needs of drivers and failed to consider the needs of pedestrians or cyclists. Let’s create a highway design that considers the safety of all users of this transportation corridor.

In October 2019, HPW invited Yukoners to an event titled “Paving the Future” to hear from a panel of experts on highway safety. Those experts agreed that a continuous, separated path provides the highest level of protection for cyclists and pedestrians.

Sadly, a traffic light does not provide sufficient protection for cyclists and pedestrians if they must cross four lanes, plus several turning lanes, as planned for in HPW’s highway design.

The Black Street stairs could be a wonderful and ecologically friendly passageway to the downtown core; however, safety concerns with the highway will serve as a deterrent to using this route. Let’s develop a highway design that provides a pedestrian underpass for the highway if we must add more lanes.

There is no question that adding more lanes to a highway results in more speeding. There is also no question that the higher the speed, the more severe the collision. Studies of our stretch of the highway reveal that 95 per cent of drivers exceed the current speed limit of 70 km/h. HPW’s own experts at “Paving the Future” agreed that, given the proposed design, the only way to keep drivers from speeding would be by installing photo radar.

From a design perspective, there is no need to expand this entire section of highway to four lanes of traffic.

By keeping specific sections of the highway to two lanes, there would be an opportunity to build a pedestrian underpass because the highway would remain narrow where required. Let’s work on a highway design that improves safety for all users by maintaining fewer and narrower lanes to encourage slower driving.

For many years now, we have asked for a safe highway crossing at Hillcrest Drive. In 2018, YESAB recommended that a traffic light be installed on the highway at Hillcrest Drive based on the present conditions of two lanes of traffic. Let’s make sure we get a safe highway crossing installed in 2020 before there is another tragic accident.

Last October, our territorial government declared a climate emergency. A month later, Yukon Government released “Our Clean Future,” its draft strategy for addressing climate change.

The first goal identified in this strategy is reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly by targeting our reliance on gas vehicles. If we are serious about tackling climate change, let’s work on a highway design that favours public transportation, cyclists and pedestrians, and encourages us to transition away from our unsustainable driving habits.

In HPW’s own documents submitted to YESAB, it acknowledges that its highway design is pretty much the same as that proposed in 2015. Let’s create a highway design that reflects our community’s vision, and not a rehashing of the same plan. We also recommend that YESAB review HPW’s highway plan in three components – for each phase of the project – to allow HPW to better engage with communities on the finer details of the design.

We are calling on YESAB to make recommendations with respect to this proposal to:

• Provide a continuous, separated path for cyclists and pedestrians, including an underpass;

• Encourage slower driving speeds;

• Install a safe highway crossing at Hillcrest Drive in 2020;

• Prioritize a reduction in our carbon footprint; and

• Reflect the voice of our communities.

Shaunagh Stikeman is a board member with the Hillcrest Community Association. She sent a version of this commentary to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board on behalf of the Hillcrest Community Association, Valleyview Community Association, and the Whitehorse Urban Cycling Coalition.

Commentary

Previous story
WYATT’S WORLD

Just Posted

YESAB extends public comment period for Kudz Ze Kayah mine project

The extension pushes the public comment period far beyond the 60 days provided in YESAB’s own rules

Police shouldn’t use ‘excessive force,’ Bagnell says regarding national resistance to B.C. pipeline

Yukoners have been pressing Bagnell to clarify his position on RCMP action in Wet’suwet’en territory

WYATT’S WORLD

Wyatt’s World

Council sends procurement policy back to staff for more work

Whitehorse chamber of commerce says policy that was proposed won’t support local business

Updated: Yukon government announces review of inclusive and special education in the territory

Review stems from a 2019 auditor general report. Recommendations are expected in June

Commentary: Highway plans will negatively impact safety

The proposed Alaska Highway work will impact our safety, our communities and our environment.

Olivia Webster is the final musher to finish the Yukon Quest

‘I guess I’ve always been a grandpa’s girl and he’s my best friend, so I kind of wanted to be like him and so I did it’

Yukon’s Rob Cooke and company finish 10th in the 2020 Yukon Quest

Cooke and his 14 Siberians crossed the finish line at 9:07 a.m. on Feb. 15 in Whitehorse

Mailbox: Rendezvous and protests

Letters to the editor from Feb. 14

More Yukon Quest mushers reach finish in Whitehorse

Swedish musher Nora Sjalin is this year’s Rookie of the Year Award winner

History Hunter: Will Rogers and Wiley Post: Their historic visit to the Yukon

The story of the American pilot and the film star has a Yukon connection

EDITORIAL: What would happen if Whitehorse transit was free?

If the city is considering cheaper fares we might as well crunch the numbers on no fares at all

City news, briefly

Some of the decisions made at Whitehorse city council’s meeting on Feb. 10

Most Read