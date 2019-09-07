William Carl “Bill” Berg











August 17, 1969 – September 7, 2019

Bill Berg of Houston, BC passed away peacefully at home on September 7th after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Bill was raised in Watson Lake, Yukon and moved to Houston around 1997. Bill worked for Nadina Truck Service since he arrived in Houston many years ago.

Bill leaves behind his children, daughter Jorden (20); son Wylie, (14); grandson Lucas (3); partner Jody; mother Heather; father Gordon of Watson Lake, YT; sister Mary-Lou (Randy) of Saskatoon, SK; brother Trevor (Kim) of Williams Lake, BC; brother Warren (Darrell) of Maple Ridge, BC; sister Twila (Howard) of Ft. St. John, BC. and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many cousins.

He will also be sadly missed by his many friends everywhere and his employer and co-workers at Nadina Truck Service.