Vanessa Bowers Lorne Ulrich and

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for
Lorne Ulrich and Vanessa (Ulrich) Bowers
We are hosting a gathering at the Casa Loma Motel, 1702 Centennial St.
Saturday May 14th from 2 – 4pm
Please join us for some snacks, a drink and reminiscing.We look forward to seeing you there.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Go Back To Obituaries