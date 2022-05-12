Please join us for a Celebration of Life for
Lorne Ulrich and Vanessa (Ulrich) Bowers
We are hosting a gathering at the Casa Loma Motel, 1702 Centennial St.
Saturday May 14th from 2 – 4pm
Please join us for some snacks, a drink and reminiscing.We look forward to seeing you there.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Wyatt’s World
- Opinion
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Multimedia
- Site Map