Stephen Mills Jr.

Nine years have passed since you started the next path in your journey. Your spirit is in our hearts and minds. You have so much family and friends that hold you near and talk about you and with you.

You are deeply missed by your Mom Marge Baufeld, Dad Stephen Mills Sr., step-mom Kim Greenman, sisters Lucia Meurer-Mills, Grace Margie Mills, Lydia Annielee Mills, Grandma Agnes, Grandpa Don, and your other grandparents, cousins and amazing group of friends.

You left us with beautiful memories and have inspired us to live our lives better and with kindness in our hearts. You are so wonderful to think of, but so hard to be without.

To the living, I may seem gone,

To the sorrowful, I will never return,

But to the happy, I am at peace,

And to the faithful, I have never left.

I cannot speak, but I can listen.

I cannot be seen, but I can be heard.

So as you stand upon a shore gazing at a lake or sea,

As you look upon a flower and admire its simplicity,

Remember me.

Remember me in your heart:

Your thoughts, and your memories,

Of the times we loved,

The times we cried,

The times we laughed.

For if you always think of me, I will never have gone.

