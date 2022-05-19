“Sandy” Drago













May 19, 2022

Drago Sandy will be laid to rest in Dawson City, Yukon, Sunday May 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the Masonic Graveyard.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Favron Family mine site. Km 4 Hunker Creek Road, Hunker Creek Road.

Obituary