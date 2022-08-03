Robert Enos La Bar

A Celebration of Life will held Saturday August 20, 2022 at 1403 Alder Place in Porter Creek.
This will be Pot Luck and BYOB, also a lawn chair. Celebration will start at 3:00 pm.
For more information please call 867-333-0629
