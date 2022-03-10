Invitation to Honour & Commemorate Robert ‘Bob’ Daffe was held March 6th at Lorne Mountain Community Centre on Annie Lake Road
True to Bob’s adventure style – enjoy the walk through life: Follow the signs upon arrival – enjoy the journey … trust us – life is good….
-Tour @ Bus (take a moment, soak in memorabilia)
-Memory lane (walk down a path full of stories, memories, items)
-Photo Slide show
-Fire pit (visit with family and others, pay respects, make a toast)Obituary
