April 6, 1995 – December 17, 2018

Rebecca Shawn Pollard, beloved daughter of Shawn and Kelly Pollard, passed away in Whitehorse, Yukon on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at the age of 23 years. She had been living with Type 1 Diabetes for one year.

Rebecca was born in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories on April 6, 1995 but had been a Yukoner for the past 14 years. She was a sweet little girl who loved her dollies and dove into any activity she tried with utter delight. Her compassion shone through even at an early age when she was often the first one to attend to an upset classmate on the playground.

Becca was passionate about travelling off the beaten path, taking numerous trips around the world with her family and friends. In March of this year, Rebecca and her parents spent a memorable month together in Vietnam, Cambodia and the Philippines. Just this past summer, she hiked the Chilkoot Trail with close friends. Rebecca enjoyed diving, hiking and exploring forests, mountains and lakes. She regularly proclaimed her adoration for this beautiful planet. Rebecca treasured animals and could be seen paddle-boarding with her much-loved cat, Lilah, or walking many of the local shelter dogs. She loved children and was a nanny for a family with four children throughout her years at university. She relished spending time with friends and family.

Rebecca was an absolute beacon of light with her caring nature and infectious smile, deeply loved by so many.

Becca received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree at University of Calgary and became a Registered Nurse after passing her National Council Licensure (NCLEX) exam. Some of her placements at university included “Street Nurse” in Calgary and ER Nurse in Qatar.

Becca was working as a Registered Nurse at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre, Department of Justice, Yukon Government at the time of her passing.

Recently diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, Becca served devotedly on the Board of Directors of the Yukon T1D Support Network.

Rebecca will be deeply missed and cherished by her adoring parents, Shawn and Kelly, her sisters Sarah (Miguel) of Calgary and Ariel (Colin) of Lethbridge, her brother Mack of Whitehorse, her maternal grandfather, John Ewin of Grande Prairie, her paternal grandparents, Derek and Marge Pollard of Nelson and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Rebecca is predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Gayle Ewin.

A Celebration of Rebecca’s life was held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Whitehorse United Church at 601 Main St. in Whitehorse with Rev. Bev Brazier officiating, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Rebecca Pollard may be made to one of the following two charities, which were dear to Rebecca’s heart:

1.Yukon Type 1 Diabetes Support Network https://www.facebook.com/YukonT1DSupportNetwork/

To donate by E-transfer, use email yukontypeone@gmail.com

Question: Who are you donating for?

Answer: rebeccapollard

2.Humane Society Yukon https://www.canadahelps.org/…/chariti…/humane-society-yukon/