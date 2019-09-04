It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Raymond Harvey Irvine
A celebration of life will be held at Nakwataku Potlatch House on September 3rd at 1 pm. Internment at Grey Mountain Cemetery. Tea and refreshments to follow Nakwataku Potlatch House.
