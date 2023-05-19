Peter Upton Adàkädatà

A Memorial Potlatch will be held for
Adàkädatà, Peter Upton
Saturday July 29th, held at Silver Creek, at 2:00pm
All are invited, Kajet (Crow) giveaway.
For more information, contact MaryJane Smith 867-334-1008

