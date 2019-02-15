February 15, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mauri Jarvinen. Morris was a long time Yukoner and especially loved the outdoor (fishing) life.

He is survived by his partner of many years, Hazel Guyett. Morris was predeceased by his sister Mirja and son, Jimmy. Morris is survived by his sister; Mervi, brother;Matti, daughter;Tina and grandchildren;Joneas, Meagan and Kluane. In addition, Morris has five great grandchildren; Blaize, Mason, Latish, Hazen and Destiny. A spreading of his ashes and gathering for family and friends will be held this summer at Steamboat Landing.