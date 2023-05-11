Maryann Clarissa Grennan

I’m sending a dove to Heaven
with a parcel on its wings
be careful when you open it
it’s full of beautiful things
Inside are a million kisses
wrapped up in a million hugs
to say how much I miss you
and to send you all my love
I hold you close within my heart
and there you will remain
to walk with me throughout my life
until me meet again.
– author unknown
Love Mom, Dad & Family
Obituary

