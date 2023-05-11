Maryann Clarissa Grennan













I’m sending a dove to Heaven

with a parcel on its wings

be careful when you open it

it’s full of beautiful things

Inside are a million kisses

wrapped up in a million hugs

to say how much I miss you

and to send you all my love

I hold you close within my heart

and there you will remain

to walk with me throughout my life

until me meet again.

– author unknown

Love Mom, Dad & Family

Obituary