Mary Elaine Fitton

Please join us in celebrating the life of Mary Elaine Fitton
One of Yukon’s colourful 5%.
22 December 1943 / 09 July 2021
Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, 503 Steele Street
Saturday, May 28th, 2022. Doors open at 1 pm.

