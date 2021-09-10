Marlene Sudeyko













We are so grateful to finally be able to gather all those dear to Marlene Sudeyko for a Celebration of Life service.

We invite you to join us on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Christ Church Cathedral, 4th Ave & Elliott St.

Interment of ashes at Grey Mountain Cemetery will take place immediately after, followed by a reception at Hellaby Hall.