June 4, 2019

Please join our family in Celebrating the Wonderful Life of Marilynne Elizabeth Lee-Taylor.

She was a loving mother, wife, sister, friend, and most recently – grandmother!

Marilynne changed the world for a generation of students whom she taught with kindness, wisdom, and a deep affection.

She is so missed by us all.

Celebration of Life to be held at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre on July 24, 2019 at 3 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Mae Bachur Animal Shelter in Whitehorse.

Our family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers who have helped us over the past 18 months both here and in Kelowna. Your skill and dedication made a very difficult journey less so.