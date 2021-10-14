Mac Cortez Nelson Lucas 1928 – 2021.

Dora Edith Lucas (née Williams) 1931 – 2019.

Cortez “Mac” passed peacefully on May 31, 2021 at Whistlebend Place, Whitehorse YT where he resided with his loving wife Dora “Sis” until her death October 28, 2019.

Mac and Dora were married January 8, 1955 and had a strong bond & enjoyed a long life together; living several years in AB Wetaskiwin/Calgary prior to moving to Whitehorse in the 1970’s.

Mac was one of 8 children born to Daisy and Cortez Lucas and a proud truck driver. In his retired years he enjoyed camping and road trips with Dora to Nevada and visiting family.

Dora loved animals – she especially enjoyed their hobby farming years in Watino AB, were she grew up with her 3 brothers.

They were predeceased by their children and siblings but will be long remembered by friends and family.Obituary