Lori Schroeder

A celebration of life will be held for Lori Schroeder (July 31, 1966-July 5, 2021)
Friday, September 10th at 3:00 pm at the Whitehorse United Church.
Please join us to remember this special friend.
Covid precautions (masks, social distancing etc.) will be observed.

