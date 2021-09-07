A celebration of life will be held for Lori Schroeder (July 31, 1966-July 5, 2021)
Friday, September 10th at 3:00 pm at the Whitehorse United Church.
Please join us to remember this special friend.
Covid precautions (masks, social distancing etc.) will be observed.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Wyatt’s World
- Opinion
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Multimedia
- Site Map