Leona (née Troberg) Iskra

May 19, 2022
Leona (née Troberg) Iskra will be laid to rest in Dawson City, Yukon, Sunday May 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm in the Masonic Graveyard.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Favron Family mine site. Km 4 Hunker Creek Road, Hunker Creek Road.
Obituary

