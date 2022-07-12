To all the fine friends of Jim Fordyce ~
There will be a graveside service for Jim on Saturday, July 16th at 11 am at the Grey Mountain Cemetery followed by a Celebration of his Life from 2pm to 4pm at the Marsh Lake Community Centre.
In consideration of all attending his Celebration of a Life well lived, we will provide face masks to be used while indoors.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Wyatt’s World
- Opinion
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Multimedia
- Site Map