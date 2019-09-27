In Loving Memory

Dr. J V Clark

1994

Though you have passed several years ago

Memory of you still lingers

You are forever with us.

Brief were my days among you, and briefer still the words I have spoken.

But should my words fade in your ears,

and my love vanish in your memory, then

I will come again,

And with a richer heart and lips more yielding to the spirit will I speak.

Yea, I shall return with the tide,

And though death may hide me, and the greater silence enfold me, yet again will I seek your understanding.

And not in vain will I seek.

If aught I have said is truth, that truth shall reveal itself in a clearer voice, and in words more kin to your thoughts.

The Prophet

Kahlil Gibran

Continue to rest in the Lord.

Linda, Kieron, Tara, Tristan, Beth and the rest of the family.