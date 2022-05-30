Ian John McIntyre













Celebrating the adventurous life of Ian John McIntyre

October 2, 1958 – October 17, 2021

Husband, Poppa, Brother, Son , Uncle and Friend.

Celebration will be held at Lot 39/2 Bluebird Hill, New Constabulary Sub’d, Marsh Lake, just follow the signs.

July 16, 2022 3pm to into the night

Potluck style festivities amongst beautiful scenery, bring your stories, good and bad!