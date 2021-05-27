Born January 17, 1948 in Hagersville Ontario. Passed away at the age of 73 peacefully at his home in Whitehorse with his family by his bedside.

He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Ellen.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Fran, his son Owen (Tammy) and his granddaughter Tia, his brother Don of Churchill Manitoba, sister Jane (Rick) Bates of Emsdale Ontario, sister Elaine Steele of Whitby Ontario, brother Patrick (Colleen) of Kinistino Saskatchewan, brother Richard of Kilworthy Ontario, and many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Harvey left home and moved to Churchill Manitoba in 1966 where he worked in a garage for a couple of years. He then went to work for the Department of Public Works. When DPW phased out he went to work for Transport Canada at the Churchill airport in August 1971.

After their son Owen was born in 1979 Harvey decided to apply for a transfer which took him and his family to Fort St. John BC for a brief 9 months, then transferred to Whitehorse in June of 1981.

Harvey enjoyed his job with airports until his retirement in January of 2004. He continued with the airport going back every fall October – March then truly retired in 2009.

Harvey enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, skidooing and spending time with his family.

Rest in peace.

The Gabriel family would like to thank the Whitehorse General Hospital, Dr. Xiu Mei Zhang & Dr. Sally MacDonald for the wonderful care that Harvey received during his illness.Obituary