It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Gracie Osborne.

Gracie was born in Kelowna B.C. on August 8, 2000, but was raised in Whitehorse since the age of two. Gracie was attending Thompson River University in Kamloops at the time of her passing, and although she chose to leave the Yukon to further her education she was a Yukon girl thru and thru.

Although she was only 18, she left us with enough wonderful memories to last us a lifetime. Gracie will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Her family will be holding a memorial for her on October 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm in the fireside room at the Yukon Inn for all who wish to attend.