1952-2020 ~ In early May, Gordon’s heart suddenly took him away from us and we grieve his departure.

Gordon was born 68 years ago in Saskatchewan and spent his childhood in St. Walburg. After high school, he studied at NAIT in Edmonton and worked, initially, for Carlson Construction. However, the wanderlust called him and he packed up his van to explore all of Canada.

In 1987, he found the Yukon and his paradise, and never left. He made his living building houses and evidence of his craftsmanship can be found all over Whitehorse.

Gordon liked to get away into the wilderness of the Yukon. He fished all the stocked lakes and itched to get even farther, up the Dempster or to Aishihik Lake, to camp and eat the fish he caught. He walked and cycled all the trails around Whitehorse, picking up trash and cleaning the trails as he went. Our pathways were never so clean and never will be again.

He loved to go out and pick wild berries and made many a delicious pie to bring to dinner, along with his favourite German wine.

Gordon loved to play games, whether it was puzzles on his own, or card games with his small circle of friends. He always picked the most difficult jigsaws; you know, the ones that are all blue nature.

He was a member of the Whitehorse men’s hockey leagues. He played for over twenty years with the Old Timers Hockey League. He took play, and win, very seriously, even scoring goals when he was supposed to be playing defense. He was not afraid of bending the rules on the ice and spent some time in the penalty box, chatting with the score keeper. Since he couldn’t get enough of hockey, he also played in the afternoon rec league. And when he wasn’t playing hockey, he was watching the games on TV.

Gordon never hesitated to lend a helping hand, especially if it involved construction. He was a perfectionist so you can bet the work he did was top-notch, even behind the scenes. And, he never left the work alone until it was done right. The man was crazy smart. He figured out how the Egyptians could have built the pyramids and built a scale model to prove it.

Gordon leaves behind family across Canada and close friends in the Yukon. His sister, Linda, left her busy farm in Saskatchewan to come see him often. He so looked forward to her visits.

Gordon was a kind man, a generous man, a man with a quirky sense of humour. He could be counted on to offer advice on how things could be done better, and he was a champion at trivia and trivial matters.

Gordon was a good man. We will miss him dearly.

Condolences may be sent to Gordon’s sister, Linda Hritzuk, Box 237, St. Walburg, SK S0M 2T0

Obituary