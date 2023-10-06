Folkie Eugene Johnson

Deisheetaan Headstone Potlatch for Folkie Eugene Johnson
Yéił S’aagĺ (Crow Bones)
Saturday, October 14th, 2023
3:30pm Unveiling at Grey Mountain Cemetery
Dinner and Potlatch to follow at Nàkwät’à K Potlatch House
Wolf receiving gifts

