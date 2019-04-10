April 10, 2019

The family of Evalyn Colwell, a longtime resident of Atlin, BC, is sad to announce her passing at the age of 87 from complications due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Although she struggled with the deterioration of speech and motor skills, her hearing and sense of humour remained sharp to the end. Strong-willed and determined as ever, she kept the staff at the Whitehorse care homes on their toes.

Evalyn was born in Vancouver, BC to Hazel and Henry Major. The fifth of nine children, she had five sisters and three brothers. After finishing high school, Ev worked at the telephone switchboard for the BC Electric Company and then for BC Telephone Co. Once she got married, she became proficient at leatherwork and several other craft s which she sold. Later she drove a grocery truck, the Atlin Express, and the ambulance. Ev met her husband, Harold, on a ski trip to Mt Seymour and after they married in January of 1959, they went on a summer prospecting trip to Atlin, BC. They then settled in the Upper Squamish Valley of southern BC until 1969 when

they returned to Atlin with five children. Ev was always exploring, hiking, hunting, fishing, berry picking, and any other activity that got her outdoors. She was not only active, athletic, and creative, she was also very generous and eager to volunteer her time and talents wherever they were needed. She liked to bake, enjoyed reading, was a great seamstress, and could build anything.

Predeceased by her parents, her son, Craig, and siblings Marilyn and Charlie, she is survived by her husband, Harold; daughters, Charlotte (Bill), Jennifer (Dale), Denise (Leslie); son, Wes (Debbie); daughter-in-law, Sirena; siblings, Marge, Carrie, Eileen, Dick, Patsy, & Jerry; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Copper Ridge Place and Thomson Centre for their care while Evalyn was a resident. We’re also very grateful for the Atlin Supportive Living Society for their wonderful care before Evalyn moved to Whitehorse.

There will be a Memorial / Celebration of Life held in Atlin at the Atlin Recreation Centre on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm. If anyone wishes to do so, a donation to the Atlin Historical Society or the Atlin Supportive Living Society on behalf of Evalyn would be appreciated.