With great sorrow we announce the death of Eric George Gibson of Vernon BC. Eric took ill while visiting family in Scotland. After surgery and complications, he died peacefully on August 28, 2019 in Edinburgh.

Eric will be lovingly missed by his wife Patch O’D Hutchinson, sons Kevin and Scott (Brooke) and grandchildren Kayla, Daniel (PWS) and Christopher. He will be fondly remembered by his family in Scotland, sister Margaret and brother Peter (Christine.) Eric was predeceased by his son Iain in 2018.

Eric was born in Haddington, Scotland. In 1970, he completed his civil engineering degree at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and immigrated to Canada in 1975. Eric moved to Whitehorse, Yukon and worked as a Civil Engineer in Transportation Engineering for Government of Yukon for most of his career.

In 2005, Eric married Patch, retired, and moved to Vernon BC. He loved being around family and children. Eric was an avid lawn-bowler and Vernon Vipers fan, a golfer and keen gardener, proud of his tomato crop. He loved to putter in his woodworking shop, and built a cedar strip canoe, and playhouse for his grandchildren.

Eric was challenged by a continuous series of critical health ailments, including cancers and heart disease. He faced them all with a stoic resilience. Thanks to physicians and other members of the health care teams for their treatment and support.

According to Eric’s wishes, his ashes will be returned to the Yukon and a gathering will be held in Whitehorse in Spring 2020.

Celebration of Life will be held in Vernon, BC at 2 pm on Saturday October 5, 2019 at the Prestige Inn Hotel, 4411 32nd St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research Canada https:// www.fpwr.ca.