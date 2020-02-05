Born in Winnipeg, Mom grew up dancing, going to the movies, listening to the radio, wearing her big sister’s clothes and helping her younger brother better understand life. One of her earlier jobs was working at Old Dutch Chips and she was particularly close to her father who was always there for her.

She married, had two sons, moved to Manitoba and then Vancouver Island where she loved collecting seashells off the beach and the Yukon where she loved the mountains but never wanted to get too close to them. Mom enjoyed raising us kids and encouraged us to do what our hearts told us.

Mom, in her 40s, went to work at Hudson’s Bay and Woolworths and enjoyed unpacking cool stuff and helping others find it. She enjoyed collecting stamps, going to the library, piecing together puzzles and crosswords, but especially loved watching old movies.

Mom had a BIG heart and a smile to match and she enjoyed doing stuff for others. She loved pansies which she saw as smiling faces and loved the song “You Are My Sunshine”. Mom loved Christmas and putting up homemade decorations and she loved wearing colourful clothing and jewelry.

Mom made it to her 80th birthday but unfortunately wasn’t able to celebrate it as 2 days prior she had an operation and passed away from it. The medications and illness wore her out and it was time to go.

We will miss our Mom’s smile the very most. May your journey be true and peaceful Mom.

Mom will be missed by two sons (Yukon), a sister and brother (Winnipeg) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren (Yukon and B.C.) and many friends and relatives.