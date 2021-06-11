1926-2021 ~ It is with sadness we announce the passing of Doris Lobb Giffen – Doris was the eldest child of 3 from Red Deer Alberta. She met and then married Walter Giffen in 1946 in Red Deer, Alberta. They had 3 children Linda (Victor) of Whitehorse, Edward (Kelly) of Edmonton, and David of Whitehorse.

Doris is survived by her 3 children, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and both brothers.

In Doris & Walter’s early years together, they worked with Walter’s father in a café at Ponoka Alberta, then moved to Edmonton, Alberta and again moved to operate a general store at Wabamun Alberta, with another move back to Red Deer Alberta, before coming to Whitehorse.

Doris and Walter moved to Whitehorse in 1969 after visiting their daughter and her husband the year before, they fell in love with the country. Doris worked for Taylor and Dury, Peoples Drug Mart, Shoppers Drug Mart, and Carlton Cards.

It is at her request that there only be a graveside service which will take place in Edmonton Alberta where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Donations can be made in her memory to her favorite charities: Cancer, CNIB, Salvation Army, or the Food Bank.

A life well lived is a precious gift of hope & strength & grace,

from someone who has made our world a brighter better place.

It’s filled with moments sweet & sad with smiles and some tears,

with friendships formed and good times shared & laughter throughout the years.

A life well lived is a legacy of joy & pride & pleasure,

a loving lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.

– Author Unknown