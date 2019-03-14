September 8, 1953 – March 14, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Don MacKenzie announces his passing.

Don is survived by his son Daniel, granddaughter Alice, brothers Scott and Jeff & their wives Gabriele and Shaun, nieces & nephews Kevin, Susan, Chad, Cassandra and Kalli.

We will be gathering at Porter Creek Billiards on Sunday, March 17th from 1 pm – 5 pm to Celebrate the Life of Donald Ray Mackenzie and shoot a couple racks of his favorite game.

Come share some stories and remember the Legend he is.

Don would appreciate donations to Ride for Dad in lieu of flowers.