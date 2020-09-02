Celebration of Life.
September 4, 2020, 2pm, Lake Laberge Cemetery.
Gathering to follow at Helen’s Fish Camp.
No drugs or alcohol permitted. Covid-19 rules will apply.
Contact: Lisa (867) 334-6040 or Jessie (867) 689-6891.
