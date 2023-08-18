Christian Robert Klein

August 18, 2023

Christian passed away at Whistle Bend Place with his son John (Carla) and wife Judy by his side. He is survived by them and another son Marc as well as numerous brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Alsace, France.

Christian had a strong spirit of adventure. Whether physical challenges such as crossing the Sahara Desert in an old VW van or building an igloo for survival in Arctic Quebec, he was prepared. Even immigrating to Canada and having to find work in English did not deter him one bit. He spent many years employed by the governments of Canada and Yukon. He referred to his diagnosis of dementia as his final adventure.

Other cultures were always of interest to him. While surveying roads in Africa as a young man he learned to respect the local culture. Christian immersed himself in the Inuit culture when he began teaching in an elementary school in the Arctic. He adapted the curriculum to a land based, culturally appropriate way of teaching.

After several years his students were able to translate French to Inuktitut making a liaison between any French speakers that came to the village and their parents.

It was in an isolated fly-in community that he met his wife Judy, who was a teacher in the Federal school. They raised two sons moving to several more northern communities along the east coast of Hudson’s Bay. They then lived in Quebec City, Fort McMurray and finally settled in the Yukon. The spell of the Yukon immediately captivated them. Christian said with a smile, “Here, we will stay” and they did.

Travelling enriched his life with trips back to France, RV trips in North America or in a much milder version of adventure joining Judy on birdwatching trips. This new activity took them to 8 countries and exposed him to more cultures which he found fascinating.

Christian was a long-time member of the Gideons. He distributed many Bibles to children in schools. He also enjoyed his relationships with the Franco-Yukonnaise association. He relished his many hikes in the mountains with friends.

When dementia became his reality he approached it with humbleness, acceptance and dignity. “I’m surprised to find myself here.” He had a confident faith in both the sovereignty and goodness of God.

Christian Robert Klein believed in Jesus Christ as his Saviour. He was a Christian in more ways than that being his given name.

Until we meet again, “Au revoir”.

The family was well supported by Dr. Alton and the staff of Emerald Lake House at Whistle Bend Place. His care was exceptional.

A Celebration of Life will be announced near the first anniversary of his death.

You can honour Christian’s memory by taking a moment to be grateful for this wonderful place where we live and by being helpful to someone in need.Obituary