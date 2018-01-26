For our Dearest, Beautiful and regal Matriarch, Guna, Caroline Doris Mclean has begun her scared journey. She has left this earthly realm and is now winging her flight into the radiant love of our Creator and Ancestors .

Traditional Smoke

Friday January 26th, 2018

4 pm in Carcross at the Learning Centre

Funeral Service

Saturday January 27th, 2018

2 pm Carcross – Learning Center

Our family Thanks all of you for the outpouring of love, your kind gestures and loving support to us over the last 10 months of this difficult and challenging year.

Gunalcheesh

Walk Softly Mama… our hearts are broken but we know you are forever near and we will see you again! There are no good-byes only … Tsu yei ikkwasateen…I will see you again!

Respectfully,

Philip, Marilyn, Shirley, Auntie Fran, Uncle Clifford, David, Megan and Patrick