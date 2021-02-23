The Southern Lakes Caribou Steering Committee would like to remember and honour: Art Johns.

Art was of the Yanyedi clan, of Tlingit and Tagish heritage, and like his ancestors lived his life in the Tagish and Southern Lakes areas. He was a leader, hunter, trapper, knowledge-holder, grandfather, and so much more.

Art was instrumental to the success of the Southern Lakes Caribou Recovery Program from its inception in 1993 to present. He was a key member of the Southern Lakes Caribou Steering Committee and an ambassador for caribou out on the land, where he patrolled as a Game Guardian spreading the word about caribou conservation.

He generously shared his experiences, skills, and stories with hundreds of children in the ‘Caribou in the Schools’ program. His efforts changed the way we think about our relationship to caribou. Art was happy to see the caribou returning.

We would like to sincerely thank Art for his lifetime of stewardship, his gracious leadership, and his dedication to the caribou and people of the Southern Lakes.

Our thoughts are with his family. His guidance will be missed.