May 19, 2022

Please join our family in celebrating the life of Arkell.

We will be having a BBQ at the boat launch/camping area at the Marsh Lake Marina where Arkell spent every summer doing what he enjoyed most! Please stop by for a bite to eat, and share a story or two of your most memorable times with Arkell. Whether we are laughing or crying, the comfort we have from each other, will make this day exceptionally special.

“Forever on the Lake”

Date – May 28th, 2022

Time – Noon to 4:00 pm