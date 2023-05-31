Allison McNevin

May 31, 2023
1966 – 2023 ~
Our brilliant ray of sunshine, love, and courage has passed on.
Out of respect for her wishes there will be no ceremony or celebration of life.
Please feel free to share a memory or comment at https://heritagenorth.ca/obituaries
Obituary
