Celebration of Life ~
The McGuire family would like to announce the celebration of life for Alice and Dean McGuire to be held on July 29, 2022.
There will be a Tea at the Anglican Church from 1:00 to 3:00 as per Alice’s wishes.
After the tea we will go to The Legion to have a toast in their honour. All are welcome.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Wyatt’s World
- Opinion
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Multimedia
- Site Map