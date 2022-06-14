Alice & Dean McGuire

Celebration of Life ~
The McGuire family would like to announce the celebration of life for Alice and Dean McGuire to be held on July 29, 2022.
There will be a Tea at the Anglican Church from 1:00 to 3:00 as per Alice’s wishes.
After the tea we will go to The Legion to have a toast in their honour. All are welcome.

