Celebration of Life for Ägushkiya

Anthony Matt Primozic

Champagne, Yukon

Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 2 pm.

A heated tent is available for your comfort, to view the slide show and the service, in addition to the hall.

Virtual potlatch bowl to Brenda Jackson brenlj07@gmail.com

Slideshow pictures email to Darlene Smith Anthonyslideshow@hotmail.com

For more information contact Diane Strand (867)-634-5167

Obituary