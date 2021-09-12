Zoning, subdivision could open up more areas in Whistle Bend

Whitehorse city council is considering zoning for Phase 8 of the Whistle Bend neighbourhood as seen in this map. (City of Whitehorse/Submitted)

More areas in Whistle Bend could soon be open to development as Whitehorse city council considers the subdivision of Phase 6 and zoning of Phase 8.

In separate reports presented to Whitehorse city council at its Sept. 7 meeting, city staff recommended approval for the subdivision of Phase 6 and moving forward to second and third reading of the zoning bylaw for Phase 8.

Phase 6 sits north of Phase 4 and east of Phase 5. While subdivision approval was previously granted in 2018, construction in the area is not yet complete and a new approval is required.

The plans will include extending Witch Hazel Lane and the creation of residential lots along with a park, two public utility lots along with lanes and roadways through the area.

When finished, there will be approximately 100 single-detached or duplex lots, 75 townhouse lots and four multi-family properties.

Meanwhile, if second and third reading is approved for Phase 8, it will add another 17 single-detached or duplex lots, 47 townhouse lots and three multi-family properties.

First reading of the zoning bylaw was approved in June. There were no submissions made to a July public hearing session on the proposed rezoning.

Phase 8 would be built in two sections — one an extension to Witch Hazel Drive, the other an extension to Rampart Street.

The Witch Hazel Drive section is proposed for medium density developments such as townhouses and apartments with the Rampart Street section to include the same medium density developments as well as lower density housing such as single-detached and duplex homes.

“The approximate 154 homes could accommodate approximately 370 people based on the average number of people per household in Whitehorse,” Karmen Whitbread, a planner with the city, stated in a report to council. “The actual development potential will be confirmed through detailed engineering and the subsequent subdivision of the area. In addition to the residential portion, land adjacent to Phase 8 will be zoned for greenbelt and public utility use.”

During council discussion, Coun. Laura Cabott stressed the importance of remediation work before work is started on Phase 8 at the site of the former sewage lagoons in Whistle Bend.

Pat Ross, the city’s acting director of development services, confirmed the work will have to be done before development, noting discussions about it are happening with the Yukon government.

While there are no specifics for the remediation yet, Ross said it will be dealt with through the development agreement.

If the final two bylaw readings are passed, detailed design and subdivision would follow with construction anticipated to begin in September 2022.

Council will vote on the final two readings of the zoning at its Sept. 13 meeting.

Contact Stephanie Waddell at stephanie.waddell@yukon-news.com

Whistle Bend